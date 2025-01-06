Fant corralled five of six targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

Fant saved his best for last in 2024 after scoring his first touchdown in the Seahawks' season finale. The veteran tight end finishes the season with a modest 53-563-1 receiving line in 14 starts for Seattle, with his lack of touchdowns being the biggest drawback. Fant remains under contract for the 2025 season, but he will have to fend off 2024 fourth-round pick AJ Barner for the starting job after the latter also hit pay dirt in Sunday's victory.