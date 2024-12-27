Charbonnet rushed 15 times for 57 yards and secured all three targets for 19 yards in the Seahawks' 6-3 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

Charbonnet once again stepped in for Kenneth Walker (IR-ankle) and put together a serviceable, albeit unspectacular, performance. The second-year back appeared headed for a much bigger night when he netted 24 yards on his first four carries during the opening drive, but he often found tough sledding on the ground for the remainder of the night. Nevertheless, Charbonnet has already proven capable of shouldering the bulk of the Seahawks' ground attack on multiple occasions, and he should have a pivotal role in a Week 18 road battle against the Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5 that could potentially be for the NFC West title.