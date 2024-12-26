Charbonnet is slated to serve as Seattle's lead back for the final two games of the regular season after Kenneth Walker was placed on injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker had already been ruled out in advance of Thursday's game in Chicago, but his move to IR sets up Charbonnet for two starts to close out the season, and potentially at least two more in the playoffs if the Seahawks are able to punch their ticket to the postseason by beating out the Rams for the NFC West title. Charbonnet projects as a strong option in fantasy lineups in Week 17, given the heavy volume the Seahawks have given him in the other four games Walker had missed this season. In those four contests, Charbonnet has scored six touchdowns and has averaged 19.5 touches for 108.8 scrimmage yards.