Buechele was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Blaine Gabbert was always the likely backup to Patrick Mahomes under center, so this is a relatively unsurprising move by the Chiefs. The 25-year-old has not suited up for an NFL game during his tenure in the league, but he did spend the majority of the 2021 season on Kansas City's practice squad. It remains to be seen if he will get another opportunity there.