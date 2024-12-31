The Steelers opened the 21-day-practice window for Wilson (hamstring) on Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Wilson missed the beginning of the season with an ankle injury, then hurt his hamstring in his NFL debut Week 6 versus the Raiders. He was subsequently placed on IR, and he's been there since late October. It's been mostly a lost season for Pittsburgh's third-round selection in April's NFL Draft, though Wilson's return to practice means he could be activated ahead of Saturday's Week 18 game against Cincinnati or at some point during the playoffs.