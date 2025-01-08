Wilson (hamstring) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson is still on IR, where he's been since late October. He was designated to return Dec. 31 and was a full practice participant all last week but was held out of Pittsburgh's Week 18 loss to Cincinnati. Wilson appears to be recovered from his hamstring injury, but Pittsburgh would need to activate him off IR in order for the depth receiver to be able to play in Saturday's wild-card contest in Baltimore.