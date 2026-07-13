Stefon Diggs: Views himself as better than WR2s

Diggs said on his YouTube channel that "You can't name a No. 2 better than me" when referring to wide receivers across the NFL, ESPN.com reports.

Diggs still views himself as one of the NFL's best wide receivers and believes he could earn a starting role on any team. The 32-year-old free agent exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season as the top option in the passing game for the Patriots, which marked the seventh time in the last eight campaigns that Diggs topped 1,000 yards. New England opted to cut Diggs rather than pay his $26.5 million salary cap hit in 2026, but he presumably wants to be paid like a starting wideout wherever he plays next.