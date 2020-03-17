Texans' D.J. Reader: Signing with Bengals
Reader is slated to sign a four-year, $53 million deal with the Bengals, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
That will make Reader -- who recorded 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Texans in 2019 -- the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL, while Field Yates of ESPN notes that by adding him to the mix alongside Geno Atkins, the Bengals will now boast one of the best defensive tackle duos in the league.
