Schultz recorded three catches on three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans.

Schultz played throughout the first half, well after most of the top Texans' skill-position players were rested. His longest catch went for 13 yards on Houston's first possession, and he concludes the season with 532 yards -- the lowest yardage total of his career since 2019. However, Schultz has remained a consistent target earner, as he's topped 50 receptions in six straight campaigns, and he should retain a peripheral role in the Houston offense in a likely matchup with the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs.