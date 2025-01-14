Schultz (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

It's a new injury for the veteran tight end. Schultz has been relatively healthy this season, and it's the first time he's been limited on a practice report since September. Schultz played 73 percent of the offensive snaps in last Saturday's wild-card win over the Chargers, securing two of his four targets for 23 yards. Houston's TE2, rookie Cade Stover (undisclosed), was placed on injured reserve earlier Tuesday.