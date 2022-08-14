Ogunbowale caught is lone target for eight yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over New Orleans.

Ogunbowale is on the bubble in a competition with Royce Freeman to become the fourth running back, which the Texans usually carry, but that he had zero carries while Freeman was handed 12 is not a good sign. It's not a given the team rosters four running backs; Houston may designate that spot for a fullback, particularly if there's a player at another position they'd rather retain.