Murray underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 AM reports.
The surgery slipped through the news cracks during the offseason but came to light this week when Murray did not practice as Houston began its OTAs. "We don't have many guys that are out completely. Jonathan Greenard and a few of our other players, Eric Murray, you see some of the guys had offseason surgeries and you probably won't see them until training camp, but everybody's right on schedule being able to do something," head coach Lovie Smith said. Murray is expected to be ready for training camp and is set to resume his role as a starting safety.