Murray (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Murray was placed in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head Sunday against Cincinnati. He didn't practice Wednesday, but his ability to participate in limited fashion Thursday suggests the veteran safety is feeling better. With that said, Murray will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he's eligible to return to game action. If he's unable to play Sunday against Philadelphia, Rayuan Lane will likely move into a starting role.