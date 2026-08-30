The Texans placed Ingram (shoulder) on injured reserve Sunday with a designation to return, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ingram will be required to miss the first four weeks of the regular season at least before he is eligible to return to the Texans' active roster. The reserve defensive back suffered a shoulder injury during the team's preseason opener against the Chargers in early August. Ingram appeared in four games for the Texans last year after being claimed off waivers from the Bills.