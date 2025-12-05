Ingram was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Thursday.

Ingram was cut loose by the Bills on Monday after Buffalo claimed Darius Slay on the open market. Ingram will now head to Houston, having produced six total tackles (five solo) over seven contests with the Bills this season. The 28-year-old will provide the Texans with an additional option at cornerback behind Derek Stingley while Kamari Lassiter (foot) could be set to miss some action moving forward.