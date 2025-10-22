The Texans signed Wayne from their practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 25-year-old from Pittsburgh adds much-needed depth to the Texans' receiving corps, as Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are both dealing with injuries. Wayne appeared in three games with the Texans in 2024, failing to record an offensive stat over 64 total snaps (40 on offense, 24 on special teams). Now back with the active roster, he's likely to contribute on both offense and special teams in Houston's Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.