Wayne was waived by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wayne is the odd man out in the wide receiver room with Houston after the team announced Sunday that they have traded for third-year wideout Marvin Harrison from the Cardinals. Wayne has played in each of the Texans' five regular-season contests to this point, reeling in four of 12 targets for 65 targets. If the 26-year-old clears waivers, there's a strong chance that Wayne returns as a member of Houston's practice squad.