Wayne (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Wayne may have picked up the injury during the Dolphins' Week 7 win over the Jets, when he played 16 snaps (10 on offense, six on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's AFC East showdown against New England. Wayne has not recorded a target in each of his last three outings after turning 12 targets into four catches for 65 yards through the first three games of the regular season as a member of the Texans.