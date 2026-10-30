Wayne (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wayne was also limited Wednesday, so his status for Sunday's clash against New England is hazy. Unless he's able to upgrade to full participation Friday, the wideout will likely be tagged with a designation heading into the weekend. In his debut with the Dolphins this past Sunday versus Tennessee, Wayne didn't draw a target on 10 offensive snaps while also playing six snaps on special teams.