Wayne (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wayne popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a quadriceps injury, which prevented him from suiting up for Friday's session. He won't be available for Sunday's contest, and it appears the Dolphins will also be without rookie third-rounder Chris Bell (knee), who is listed as doubtful. Wayne's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 22.