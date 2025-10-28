The Texans reverted Wayne to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wayne was elevated for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against San Francisco, as both Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) were unable to suit up. Wayne ended up logging 35 of the Texans' 80 offensive snaps (third-most among Houston's wideout corps) and caught both of his targets for 20 yards. Wayne's likelihood of being elevated again for Week 9 versus Denver could depend on whether Collins and/or Kirk is able to return to action.