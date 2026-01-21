Wayne signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Tuesday.

Wayne spent most of the 2025 season on the Texans' practice squad and was elevated for Week 8 against the 49ers, when he played 35 offensive snaps and caught both of his targets for 20 yards. He'll be on Houston's 90-man roster when the offseason commences Feb. 9, which allows him to participate in OTAs and minicamp and make a good impression on the coaching staff before the start of training camp in July.