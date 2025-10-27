Wayne caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over the 49ers in Week 8.

Wayne was elevated from the practice squad with both Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) unavailable. Wayne played 35 snaps, third-most among the wideouts, and recorded the first two receptions of his career after seeing action in three games last season for Houston. He can be elevated two more times while Collins and Kirk work their way back to the roster.