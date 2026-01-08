Texans' Jaylen Reed: Designated for return from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reed (forearm) was designated for return from injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Reed can resume practicing, though Houston would need to follow up with a roster move adding him to the active roster for the safety to be eligible to play in Monday's wild-card round road game against the Steelers. The rookie sixth-round pick dressed for seven games in the regular season but has been on injured reserve since Dec. 6.