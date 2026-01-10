Reed (forearm) was a full participant in Houston's practice Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Reed is trending toward making his return after having been designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week. The 22-year-old has been sidelined for the last five weeks but should resume his role as a special teamer and depth defender if he manages to suit up for Monday's wild-card matchup versus the Steelers.