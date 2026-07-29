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Texans' Jaylin Noel: Expected back soon

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Noel (undisclosed), who was placed on the active/non-football injury list on Tuesday, is dealing with a short-term issue, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Noel will seemingly be back at practice during the early stages of training camp, which is positive news as the 2025 third-rounder vies to secure the No. 3 wide receiver role in Houston. Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins appear solidified atop the depth chart, though Noel could have a chance so separate from Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell (knee), Lewis Bond and Justin Watson if he's able to impress during camp.

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