Noel has a chance for more playing time with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790AM reports.

Noel caught both of his targets for 53 yards in the season opener, operating as Houston's No. 3 receiver and running a route on just 33 percent of dropbacks. He should get more playing time this week, though Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte are more likely to take snaps in two-wide sets. Both have maintained consistently low target rates across multiple years of significant playing time, so Noel could make an impact even if he's just the No. 3 receiver.