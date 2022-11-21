Owens totaled 10 tackles (four solo) during the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.
Owens led Houston in tackles during last week's loss to the Giants, and he tied for the team lead during the Texans' Week 11 defeat. The 27-year-old now has 90 tackles (62 solo), which ranks second among all safeties in the NFL.
