Fairbairn converted three of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Saturday's 32-12 wild-card round win over the Chargers.

Fairbairn had a shaky finish to the regular season, which was partly due to an underperforming offense, but he was back on form in the opening playoff round. Ironically, Houston's defense, which scored a touchdown and forced four turnovers, contributed more to Fairbairn's successful day than the offense. This was the 10th time in 18 games that Fairbairn registered double-digit scoring.