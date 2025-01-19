Fairbairn converted two of four field-goal attempts and missed his lone extra-point try in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round playoff loss to Kansas City.

Fairbairn missed badly on a 55-yard field-goal attempt, which appeared to have been impacted by the winds blowing through Kansas City. He also had an attempt blocked and shanked an extra-point try. During the regular season, Fairbairn connected at an 86-percent rate (36 of 42) on field goals, 94-percent (34 of 36) on extra points, and was tied for fifth among kickers with 142 points. The 30-year-old is normally a reliable kicker, and none of Saturday's miscues should impact his status in 2025, the second year of a three-year extension signed in March 2024.