Texans' Logan Hall: Ready for training camp

Hall has fully recovered from a groin injury and knee tendinitis that sidelined him during minicamp in June, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson relays that Hall will ramp up his practice participation over the course of training camp as he looks to get up to game-ready conditioning ahead of Week 1 against the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 13. Hall signed a two-year contract with the Texans in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers. The 2022 second-rounder is projected to operate in a rotational role on the Texans' defensive line behind starters Tommy Togiai and Sheldon Rankins.