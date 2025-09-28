Chubb rushed the ball 13 times for 47 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans. He added two receptions for 15 yards.

Chubb was the first running back to get a touch for Houston, but he alternated drives with Woody Marks in the first half before the duo shared drives and split work evenly in the final two quarters. Chubb was effective for long stretches of the game, tallying six carries or receptions of at least six yards. However, he was out-touched by Marks for the first time this season and could continue to cede work as the season progresses.