Collins (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston previously relayed that Collins -- who didn't play in Week 8 -- had cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, with the wideout himself noting Thursday that he's "feeling great" and is "ready to play" Sunday against the Broncos. In addition to Collins being poised to return to action, Christian Kirk (hamstring) also practiced fully Thursday, which paves the way for the Texans to have their top two WRs both available in the same game for the first time since Week 5.