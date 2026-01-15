Collins (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Collins, who sustained a concussion during this past Monday's wild-card win over the Steelers, also didn't practice Wednesday and his continued absence a day later clouds his status for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Patriots. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the Texans' top wideout has a chance to play this weekend, but if Collins ends up being unavailable versus New England, Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk and Xavier Hutchinson would be in line to pace Houston's WR corps, with Jaylin Noel also in the mix.