Texans' Nico Collins: Progressing toward being cleared
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach DeMeco Ryans noted that Collins, who practiced Wednesday, is technically still in concussion protocol but is expected to be cleared in the next few days, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
It remains to be seen if Collins will be listed as a limited or full participant in Wednesday's session, but the wideout is nonetheless trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Broncos. Also back at practice Wednesday for the Texans was fellow WR Christian Kirk (hamstring), who last saw game action in Week 5.