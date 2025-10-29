Coach DeMeco Ryans noted that Collins, who practiced Wednesday, is technically still in concussion protocol but is expected to be cleared in the next few days, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It remains to be seen if Collins will be listed as a limited or full participant in Wednesday's session, but the wideout is nonetheless trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Broncos. Also back at practice Wednesday for the Texans was fellow WR Christian Kirk (hamstring), who last saw game action in Week 5.