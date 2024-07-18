Brown (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation and has been fully cleared for the start of training camp Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown missed the Texans' divisional-round playoff loss to the Ravens in January with a shoulder injury and eventually required offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. The wideout has completed the recovery process and looks like he'll enter camp without any restrictions. Though staying healthy proved difficult for Brown, he was a productive secondary target in the Houston passing attack when available in 2023, finishing the regular season with 33 catches for 567 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets over 10 games.