Woods (hip) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Woods and fellow wideout Noah Brown (back) were both absent from the Texans' first practice of the week after the two were sidelined for this past Saturday's 23-19 win over the Colts. Both receivers will have two more opportunities to mix into drills before the Texans potentially give either player a designation for this Saturday's wild-card game against the Browns. While Woods and Brown were sidelined in Week 18, John Metchie (one catch for five yards on two targets) and Xavier Hutchison (one catch for six yards on four targets) settled into top-three roles at receiver, but neither came through with a useful fantasy line.