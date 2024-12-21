Dell suffered an apparent dislocated kneecap in his left leg during Saturday's loss at Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dell was injured as he reeled in a 30-yard touchdown from QB C.J. Stroud in the middle of the third quarter. He remained on the turf for some time as medical staff immobilized his left leg in an air cast before carting him off the field and transporting him to a Kansas City area hospital, where he's expected to remain overnight, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Per Rapoport, doctors still are determining the overall damage to Dell's left knee, and while surgery is a possibility, it has yet to occur.