Dell is expected to require multiple surgeries to address damage to his left knee, the first of which he's scheduled to undergo Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old will face a long road back from the severe season-ending knee injury he sustained in the Texans' Dec. 21 loss to the Chiefs. In addition to tearing the ACL, MCL and LCL in his knee, Dell also dislocated the knee and suffered damage to his meniscus. Given the nature of the injury and the multiple surgeries he'll require to repair his knee, Dell's recovery will likely extend into the 2025 season and potentially keep him sidelined for the entire campaign. The Texans may have a clearer timeline for Dell's potential return by the start of training camp, when he'll be at least a few months removed from all of his procedures. Dell concluded his second NFL season with 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets over 14 games.