Dell turned a team-high nine targets into four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 44-22 road victory against the Chargers

In his second appearance since returning from a brutal left knee injury suffered in December 2024, Dell again recorded a reception of 40-plus yards, connecting with C.J. Stroud for a 63-yard TD in the second quarter. It was one of five touchdown passes for Stroud, who spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers and four that reached the end zone at least once. Dell will aim to build on the momentum next Sunday at Cleveland.