Dell (knee) has been placed on IR by the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans noted Monday that Dell suffered a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap in Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. The report also relays that Ryans added that there are "other things" Dell will need to get repaired when he undergoes surgery to address his significant injury. The 2023 third-rounder thus faces a lengthy recovery period, and in his absence, Nico Collins, John Metchie, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and newcomer Diontae Johnson are in line to lead the Texans wideout corps going forward.