The Vikings cut Jones from the practice squad Tuesday.

Jones was signed to the Vikings' practice squad this past Wednesday after being released from the active roster one day prior. He will now have the opportunity to sign with another team in need of depth at wide receiver, though he could opt to stick around in Minnesota if a reunion is desired between the two sides. Jones' removal makes room on the Vikings' practice squad for offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, who reached an injury settlement with the Cowboys in early August after sustaining an ankle injury during training camp.