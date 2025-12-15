Gray has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Gray appeared to sustain the injury after colliding with George Kittle in the fourth quarter. Gray will end his day with 16 tackles (seven solo), and his 11 tackles in the first half were the most in Titans franchise history since 2000. Dorian Mausi and Joe Bachie are slated for more snaps at inside linebacker for the rest of Sunday's game, and Gray is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Titans' Week 16 tilt against the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 21.