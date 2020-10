Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he expects Davis (illness) to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list "today or [Tuesday]," John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Davis has missed two games during his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it looks like he's trending toward a return for Sunday's contest against the Steelers. Once he's officially cleared to return, Davis will resume handling his usual role as the No. 2 wideout behind A.J. Brown.