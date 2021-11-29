Fitzpatrick recorded one reception on one target for 14 yards in Sunday's 36-13 loss to New England.

Fitzpatrick was only minimally involved in the Titans' offense, even given a number of significant injuries among the wide receiver corps. He found the field for 12 offensive snaps, behind each of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and Chester Rogers. Given that Julio Jones (hamstring) will be eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 14 against Jacksonville, Fitzpatrick could slip further down the depth chart moving forward.