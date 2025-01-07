The Chargers reverted Fitzpatrick to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Joshua Palmer ruled out due to a foot injury in Week 18 against the Raiders, Fitzpatrick was elevated from the practice squad for his first game action of the campaign. In the contest, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick played 10 offensive snaps -- fifth-most among wideouts on the team -- and didn't get any targets. If Palmer is unable to return to action for the Chargers' wild-card round matchup versus Houston on Saturday, Fitzpatrick would be a candidate for another elevation.