The Chargers cut Fitzpatrick from the practice squad Thursday.

The move makes room on the practice squad for Laviska Shenault, who was waived by the Seahawks on Monday. Fitzpatrick signed with the Chargers on the practice squad in early September after failing to make the Steelers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 2021 fourth-round pick will look to catch on with a team in need of depth at wide receiver. In six regular-season games across three NFL seasons, Fitzpatrick has logged five catches (on eight targets) for 49 yards and one touchdown.