Helm is listed as the second tight end on the Titans' unofficial depth chart, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Helm, a fourth-round pick out of Texas, has already surpassed Josh Whyle on the depth chart and is immediately backing up Chig Okonkwo. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, the Titans' coaching staff has been impressed with Helm's ability to make contested catches early in his first training camp. Helm still may not see many offensive snaps his rookie season, as Tennessee could rely on two-tight end sets less frequently after adding depth to their wide receiver corps this offseason.