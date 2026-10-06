Helm hauled in his lone pass for five yards and caught a two-point conversion during the Titans' 24-18 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Helm didn't see a target from Cam Ward until the Titans' final offensive drive of the fourth quarter, with the duo connecting on a 5-yard pass before hooking up on a successful two-point conversion. Helm opened the 2026 regular season with four catches (on five targets) for 28 yards against the Jets in Week 1, but in the three games since, he has logged five receptions (on seven targets) for 32 yards. It's hard to hold much stock in Titans position players outside of rookie wideout Carnell Tate and veteran running back Tony Pollard. Helm and the Titans head back home for a Week 5 AFC South showdown against the Texans.