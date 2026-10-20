Helm was on the field for 33 of 46 offensive snaps (71.7 percent) but didn't show up on the box score otherwise during the Titans' 26-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Helm has seen his role on offense steadily decline since his four-catch performance in Week 1 against the Jets. He's been held without a catch in each of his last two games and has seen only two targets from Cam Ward over the Titans' last three games. Tennessee's offense is one of the worst units in the league this season, and it's hard to put much stock into any of the position players outside of rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate and, to a lesser extent, veteran running back Tony Pollard. The Titans will head back home for Week 7 against the Browns on Oct. 25,